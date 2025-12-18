WATCH: CLAT 2026 topper Geetali Gupta's 'emotional moment' is winning hearts online; know her success mantra The 17-year-old Geetali Gupta secured an exceptional score of 112.75 out of 119. But, more than CLAT topper's success story, her emotional moment after knowing result has attracted the netizen's reaction.

New Delhi:

The 17-year-old Geetali Gupta has secured rank one in the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2026, the result was announced on Tuesday, December 16. The 17-year-old secured an exceptional score of 112.75 out of 119. But, more than Geetali's success story, her emotional moment after knowing result has attracted the netizen's reaction.

The clip posted online shows Geetali is nervously checking her result on the phone being seated in front of a mandir in her home. As she finally got to know her result, she broke down in tears of joy realising that she has secured a perfect score. Her family members became a part of the celebration and her mother was seen hugging her.

The video is a testament that how relentless effort and dedication required to achieve the zenith of success.

CLAT 2026 topper Geetali's success story

Geetali, a student of 12th Humanities has subjects include Political Science, History, Geography, Economics and English. According to the CLAT topper, her interest in debating, subjects like Political Science and Civics drew her to Law.

Sharing her success strategy, Geetali said, "I focused on my study more than maintaining fixed hours for preparation. I took adequate breaks and entertain myself to stay mentally fit." "I followed the guidance of my coaching institute and follow the course materials provided by the institute. I practiced sample papers a lot and attempted mock tests that help me to become familiar with the paper pattern and in time management," the topper said.

Geetali wishes to secure admission in the National Law University, Bengaluru and want to venture out in Corporate Law. For future aspirants, Geetali's message is to have a proper knowledge on CLAT paper, attempt sample papers and mock tests well and to be steady during the entire journey.

Topper's views on Social Media

At a time, when Gen Z is drifting away from Social Media, Geetali has a measured approach towards social media. She remains silently active on her social media accounts.