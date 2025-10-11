Viksit Bharat Buildathon registration 2025 window to close today; know how to apply at vbb.mic.gov.in Viksit Bharat Buildathon registration 2025: The last date to register is October 11. Apply for Viksit Bharat Buildathon at vbb.mic.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon registration window 2025 will be closed on Saturday, October 11, the students of Classes 6 to 12 can register on the official website- vbb.mic.gov.in. The schools can submit entries for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon from October 14 to 31, 2025. The ministry will announce the winners list in December. Ministry of Education in a post on X mentioned, "school students of Classes 6 to 12, the stage is set for you to showcase your creativity, problem-solving and innovation skills at Viksit Bharat Buildathon2025 on October 13, 2025. Register your school team today, follow the simple steps and get ready to build solutions that will drive the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047."

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Important dates

Last date to register: October 11

Preparatory activities: October 6- 13

Nationwide Live Buildathon: October 13

Submission of entries by schools: October 13 to 31

Evaluation Period: December 1 to 31

Results & Felicitation: January 2026.

Four themes of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 are-

Atmanirbhar Bharat – building self-reliant systems and solutions Swadeshi – fostering indigenous ideas and innovation Vocal for Local – promoting local products, crafts, and resources Samriddhi – creating pathways to prosperity and sustainable growth.

Key features

Students innovating together in the world’s largest live innovation activity Hands-on, experiential learning in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 Inclusive participation with special focus on Aspirational Districts, Tribal and Remote Regions.

To encourage and recognise student innovators, schools will submit their entries in the form of photos and videos. A national panel of experts will evaluate the entries, and the top student teams will be awarded prizes. Beyond recognition, these schools and students will receive long-term support through corporate adoption, mentorship, and resources to further strengthen their innovations, PIB release read.

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 will help in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.