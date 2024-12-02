UP RTE Admission 2025-26 registration begins for EWS- Eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP RTE Admission 2025-26 registration begins for EWS

UP RTE Admission 2025-26: The Basic Education Department of Uttar Pradesh has started the UP RTE admission 2025-26 online registration procedure for the academic year 2025-26. This initiative under the Right to Education (RTE) Act provides access to children from disadvantaged and economically weaker sections who seek admission to pre-primary classes in private schools. Parents who wish to enroll their kids on pre-primary classes can do so through the official website, rte25.updsc.gov.in.

Dates to remember

Parents applying for pre-primary admission through UP RTE 2024, are required to submit their application forms online. The admission process will be conducted in four rounds, accepting applications till December 19. Individuals can check the complete schedule of the admission procedure below.

Round Application Window Verification at district level Lottery Date Merit List release date Round 1 December 19 December 20 to 23 December 24 December 27 Round 2 January 1 to 19 January 20 to 23 January 24 January 27 Round 3 February 1 to 19 February 20 to 23 February 24 February 27 Round 4 March 1 to 19 March 20 to 23 March 24 March 27

Note: The physical classes will be started from April 1, 2025, aligning with the academic calendar for the upcoming session.

Who is eligible?

Under the RTE Act, 2009, 25 per cent of seats in pre-primary classes in private schools are reserved for children from disadvantaged groups and weaker sections. Families who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply for the scheme.

UP RTE Admission 2025-26: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website: rte25.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2: Download and read the detailed schedule and instructions.

Step 3: Open the login tab and complete the registration form by entering details like district, sector, name, mobile number, date of birth, class, category and certificate number.

Step 4: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 5: Enter the 5-digit code displayed on the screen and review the information.

Step 6: Click on the 'Register' button to complete the process.

Direct link to apply online

Application Fee

There will be no fee for the students belonging to the EWS category. Individuals are advised to refer to the detailed information brochure before submitting their application forms. Candidates can directly access the online application link by clicking on the provided link in the article.