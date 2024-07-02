UP PCS (J) 2022 Recruitment: UPPSC admits irregularities in Civil Judge exam, 50 answer sheets swapped

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP PCS (J) 2022 recruitment irregularities row

Amid the controversies of NEET, and the NET paper leak, a shocking case has come into light. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has admitted significant irregularities in the UP PCS 2024 civil judge recruitment exam. During the hearing of a petition filed by candidate Shravan Kumar Pandey, the commission admitted in the Allahabad court that 50 answer keys were swapped due to incorrect coding.

Following the investigation, the Commission has taken action against the five officers and employees who were involved in the case of swapping answer sheets of the UPPSC PCS civil judge 2022 main exam, commonly known as PCS (J) Mains 2022. Three of them, Section Officer Shivashankar Singh, Review Officer Neelam Shukla, and Assistant Review Officer Bhagwati Devi have been suspended in the case.

At the same time, a decision has been taken for departmental action against Deputy Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra. Also, permission for action against retired Assistant Review Officer Chandrakala has been sought from the government. The allegations against the commission include tampering with PCS answer sheets and granting passing marks to candidates in exchange for bribes.

Matter came to light after filing an RTI

The matter of changing UP PCS (J) 2022 came to light after the candidate Shravan Kumar filed an RTI. The candidate later filed a petition in the High Court demanding an inquiry, after which the swapping was confirmed after examining the copies on the instructions of the High Court.

Next hearing on July 8

Following confirmation, the Deputy Secretary submitted an affidavit announcing that the results of candidates with irregularities will be declared by August 3. The Allahabad High Court division bench consisting of Justice SD Singh and Justice Anees Kumar Gupta, who was hearing Shravan Pandey's petition, deemed the matter serious and directed the Chairman of the Public Service Commission to submit an affidavit. The next hearing for the petition is scheduled for July 8.

Vibhu Rai, the advocate for the petitioner, stated that the Deputy Secretary of the Commission's affidavit acknowledged the occurrence of intermixing. The results of approximately 50 candidates were found to have intermixing, and therefore, their results will be reissued. The Court, however, did not find the Deputy Secretary's affidavit satisfactory and directed the Chairman to submit an affidavit addressing four specific points.

Petitioner Shravan Pandey made THESE allegations

Petitioner Shravan Pandey alleged that his English answer sheet's handwriting was changed and some pages of another answer sheet were torn, which affected his performance in the main examination.