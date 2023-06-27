UP Board Compartment Exam Date 2023 revised; Check new dates, guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Compartment exam date 2023 revised

UP Board Compartment Exam Date 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised the dates for UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Improvement-Compartment exam 2023. As per the reports, the UP Board compartment exam 2023 will now be held on July 22. The revised exam date has been announced by the UPMSP Secretary Divya Kant Shukla.

Earlier the UP Board improvement-compartment exam was scheduled to be held on July 15. However, due to some unavoidable circumstances, the board has revised the exam dates. The compartment exam will be conducted at 96 examination centres across the state for a total number of 44,669 candidates. As many as 18,400 students will appear in Class 10th compartment exam, while 26,269 students will take Class 12th compartment exam.

UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 Timing

The UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 for Class 10, 12 will be held in two sessions. The highschool (Class 10) exam will be held in the morning session from 8 AM to 11:15 AM and the intermediate (Class 12) improvement-compartment exam will be held in the afternoon session from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

ALSO READ | UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2023 on July 15; Admit card download, reporting time

ALSO READ | UP Board Toppers List 2023: Priyanshi Soni tops Class 10th exam, Shubh Chapra tops Class 12th; Full list here

UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 Guidelines

The board has instructed students to report at the examination centre 45 minutes prior to the commencement of exam. Students from class 10 will have to report at the exam centres at 7:15 AM, while the class 12 students are required to report at the examination centres at 1:15 PM.

The UPMSP has announced to conduct the improvement-cum-compartment examination under CCTV surveillance. Students should avoid carrying prohibited items at the exam centres including mobile, pager, smart watches, calculator or any other electronic devices.