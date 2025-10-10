UGC NET December registration 2025: NTA issues advisory to update Aadhaar, UDID card UGC NET December registration 2025: NTA has issued advisory for UGC NET aspirants to update Aadhaar, UDID card. The last date to apply for UGC NET is November 7.

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET December registration 2025 has started, the candidates who wish to apply for UGC NET can do so on the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to apply for UGC NET is November 7, 2025. Meanwhile, NTA has issued advisory for aspirants to update Aadhaar, UDID card.

According to NTA, to streamline the process for UGC - NET December 2025, all eligible aspirants are advised that the following documents are updated when applying for the UGC - NEТ December 2025, in order to avoid any inconvenience to the candidate as also to facilitate the registration process and the processing of their JRF-

Aadhaar card- Aadhaar card should be updated with correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name.

UDID card: UDID card should be valid, updated and renewed as required.

How to apply for UGC NET 2025 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

To apply for UGC NET 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in and click on UGC NET registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay UGC NET application fee and click on submit. Save UGC NET application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET 2025 June application form

Now, register yourself by providing basic details

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the UGC NET 2025 June application form for future reference.

UGC NET December 2025 application fee

General/Unreserved - Rs 1,150 General-EWS/OBC-NCL - Rs 600 SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender - Rs 325.

Who can apply for UGC NET 2025 December exam?

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC are eligible for this Test.

UGC NET December exam date 2025 will be intimated later, as per NTA.

For details on UGC NET, please visit the official websites- nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.