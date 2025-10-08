UGC NET December registration 2025 begins at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; check eligibility, how to apply, fee UGC NET December registration 2025: The last date to apply for UGC NET is November 7. The correction in the particulars in the online application form will be done between November 10 and 12, 2025. Apply for UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET December registration 2025 has started, the candidates who wish to apply for UGC NET can do so on the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to apply for UGC NET is November 7, 2025. The correction in the particulars in the online application form will be done between November 10 and 12, 2025.

To apply for UGC NET 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in and click on UGC NET registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay UGC NET application fee and click on submit. Save UGC NET application form PDF and take a print out.

UGC NET December registration 2025: How to apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET 2025 June application form

Now, register yourself by providing basic details

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the UGC NET 2025 June application form for future reference.

UGC NET December 2025 application fee

General/Unreserved - Rs 1,150

General-EWS/OBC-NCL - Rs 600

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender - Rs 325.

Who can apply for UGC NET 2025 December exam?

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC are eligible for this Test.

UGC NET December Exam Date 2025

UGC NET December exam date 2025 will be intimated later, as per NTA.

Age Limit and Relaxation

JRF: The candidates should not be above 30 years of age

Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit in applying for UGC-NET for Assistant Professor.

Admission to PhD: There is no upper age limit in applying for UGC-NET for Admission to PhD.

Documents required

Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name,Father’s Name and Date of Birth

Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/Ration Card/Aadhaar Card Number/Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID

Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester's marks sheet

Your mailing address as well as permanent address with pin code

Four cities for centres of your choice

Code of UGC- NET Subject

Code of subject at Post Graduation level

Code of Post-Graduation Course

Category Certificate, if applicable

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable

Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable

E-mail address and Mobile Number of the candidate

Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only.

For details on UGC NET, please visit the official websites- nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.