UGC NET December admit card release date 2025: When will UGC NET hall ticket be out? Direct link

New Delhi:

The UGC NET December admit card 2025 will soon be released on the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in. As the UGC NET exam is scheduled to be held from December 31, the admit card will be available for download 3 to 4 days before the exam. UGC NET hall ticket 2025 is likely to be available on the official portal- ugcnet.nta.ac.in today, December 26.

UGC NET exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from December 31 to January 7, 2026. The candidates who will appear for UGC NET 2025 can check and download hall ticket on the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To download UGC NET admit card 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in and click on UGC NET hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. UGC NET hall ticket 2025 will appear on the screen for download. Save UGC NET December hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

UGC NET hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

UGC NET subject-wise exam schedule

December 31

Morning shift- Telugu, Tourism Administration and Management, Spanish, Prakrit, Law, Social Work, Kashmiri, Konkani

January 2

Morning Shift- Computer Science and Applications, Library and Information Science, Urdu, Forensic Science, Bengali, Arabic, Bodo, Human Rights and Duties

Afternoon Shift- Sociology, Psychology, Philosophy, Oriya, Yoga, Punjabi, Social Medicine & Community Health, Women Studies

January 3

Morning Shift- Commerce, Sanskrit, Santali, Criminology, Political Science and International/Area Studies, Disaster Management, Museology and Conservation

Afternoon Shift- Geography, Education, Folk Literature, Maithili, Indian Culture, Persian, Comparative Study of Religions

January 5

Morning Shift- English, Sanskrit Traditional Subjects, Anthropology, Adult and Continuing Education, French, Dogri, Russian, Chinese

Afternoon Shift- History, Visual Art, Assamese, Tribal and Regional Languages/Literature, Archaeology, Gujarati, Rajasthani

January 6

Morning Shift- Political Science, Defence and Strategic Studies, Arab Culture and Islamic Studies, Hindu Studies, Nepali, Comparative Literature, Japanese, Sindhi

Afternoon Shift- Hindi, Tamil, Mass Communication and Journalism, Kannada, Malayalam, Manipuri, Indian Knowledge Systems, German

January 7

Morning Shift- Economics and Allied Subjects, Management, Public Administration, Population Studies, Linguistics, Buddhist/Jaina/Gandhian and Peace Studies, Ayurveda Biology, Pali

Afternoon Shift- Environmental Sciences, Home Science, Physical Education, Labour and Social Welfare, Electronic Science, Music, Marathi, Performing Arts (Dance/Drama/Theatre).

For details on NTA UGC NET exam schedule 2025, please visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in.