UGC NET answer key 2025 out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know how to raise objections UGC NET December exam was held from December 31 to January 7, 2026.

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) answer key 2025 has been released, the candidates can check and download the UGC NET answer key 2025 on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download UGC NET answer key 2025 PDF. To download UGC NET answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET answer key 2025 PDF link. UGC NET answer key 2025 subject-wise PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UGC NET paper-wise answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET answer key 2025 PDF link

UGC NET answer key 2025 paper-wise PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UGC NET answer key 2025 paper-wise and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on UGC NET answer key 2025

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on UGC NET answer key 2025. To raise objection on UGC NET answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET answer key 2025 objection window link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Choose questions you wish to raise objections and upload answers. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save UGC NET answer key submitted document PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing objections raised on UGC NET answer key, the UGC NET final answer key and result will be released on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. For details on UGC NET, please visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.