TS Telangana SSC 10th hall ticket 2026: How to download at bse.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana Board Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) Class 10 hall ticket link is bse.telangana.gov.in. The students can check and download TS SSC admit card pdf on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. TS SSC hall ticket login credentials are - registration number, roll number.

TS SSC exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from March 14 to April 16, 2026. The students can check and download TS SSC hall ticket on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. To download TS SSC hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in and click on TS SSC admit card PDF link. Enter registration number, roll number as the required login credentials. TS SSC hall ticket 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save TS SSC admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on TS SSC hall ticket PDF link

Use registration number, roll number as the required login credentials

TS SSC hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save TS SSC admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

TS SSC hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

TS SSC exam schedule 2026

March 14 - First Language (Group A) / First Language Part-I (Composite Course) / First Language Part-II (Composite Course)

March 18 - Second Language

March 23 - Third Language (English)

March 28 - Mathematics

April 2 - Science Part-I (Physical Science)

April 7 - Science Part-II (Biological Science)

April 13 - Social Studies

April 15 - OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic) / SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

April 16 - OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic).

TS SSC exam centre guidelines

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Restricted items: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on TS SSC exam 2026, please visit the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.