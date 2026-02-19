TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026: How to download TGBIE Telangana 2nd year hall ticket at tsbieht.cgg.gov.in

New Delhi:

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the intermediate second year hall ticket 2026. The TS Intermediate second year exam is scheduled to be held from February 26 to March 18, 2026. The TS Inter second year hall ticket link is tsbieht.cgg.gov.in and the login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The students can follow these steps to download TS Inter second year hall ticket 2026. To download TS Inter second year hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- tsbieht.cgg.gov.in and click on inter second year hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. TS Inter hall ticket 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save TS inter admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- tsbieht.cgg.gov.in

Click on TS Inter hall ticket PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required credentials for login

TS Inter admit card 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save TS Inter hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

TS Inter hall ticket 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam dates, exam centre address, shift timings, other details.

TS Inter exam day guidelines 2026

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Prohibited items: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on TS Inter exam 2026, please visit the official website- tsbieht.cgg.gov.in.