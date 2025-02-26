Telugu language to be taught as compulsory subject in Telangana from 2025-26 academic year Telangana government has released an order to teach Telugu as a compulsory subject in all CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other board-affiliated schools from the 2025-26 academic year. Read more about it here.

In a significant move, the Telangana government has issued an order to make Telugu a compulsory subject in the state's CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other board-affiliated schools starting from the 2025-26 academic year. This order will apply from 1st to 10th classes. This initiative has been enacted under the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act, established in 2018 to mandate the teaching of Telugu in government Zilla Parishad, mandal parishad, aided schools, as well as CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other board-affiliated institutions.