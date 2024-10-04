Telangana TSBIE declares first term holidays for Junior Colleges, check when classes will resume?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE All Junior Colleges shut in Telangana

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially announced the first term holidays for junior colleges across the state. According to the official statement, all colleges offering the two-year Intermediate course including government, private aided, private unaided, cooperative, and welfare colleges will remain closed from October 6 to 13. The classes will resume on October 14.

The holiday announcement includes various institutions such as TG Residential, TG Social Welfare Residential, TG Tribal Welfare Residential, TG Model Schools, TG BC Welfare, TMRJC, KGBV, and incentive junior colleges. To ensure compliance, all District Intermediate Education Officers (DIEOs) have been instructed to monitor adherence to the holiday schedule by college managements.

The official notice reads, ''The Principals of all Government/Private Aided/Private Un-Aided/Co-Operative/ TG Residential/TG Social Welfare Residential/TG Tribal Welfare Residential/TG Model Schools/TG BC Welfare/TMRJC/KGBV/Incentive Junior Colleges and Composite Degree Colleges offering a two-year Intermediate Course are informed that the first term holidays for Junior Colleges are declared from 06-10-2024 to 13-10-2024 (Including both days) and shall be reopened on 14-10-2024.''

ALSO READ | Schools closed in Telangana for 13 days due to Dusshera: Check when classes will resume