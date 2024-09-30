Schools closed in Telangana for 13 days due to Dusshera: Check when classes will resume

As October approaches, students and parents eagerly await the school holidays. The upcoming month is filled with various holidays and events that will provide a break from the daily academic schedule.
In Telangana, Dussehra is one of the prominent holidays, celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state. The festive season brings exciting news for students and parents as the government has declared a holiday for 13 consecutive days in the state between October 2 and 14, 2024, offering students a significant break from their academic routines.
From Gandhi Jayanti to Dusshera, all schools will remain closed. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities, in case of any confusion related to the school holidays. In the table below, we have listed the date and festival name for holidays in the state. Take a look.
Telangana holidays 2024
|Holidays
|Date
|Mahalaya Amavasya
|October 2, 2024
|Bathukamma Festival Start
|October 3, 2024
|Saddula Bathukamma (End)
|October 9, 2024
|Maha Saptami
|October 10, 2024
|Maha Ashtami
|October 11, 2024
|Maha Navami
|October 12, 2024
|Dussehra (Vijayadashami)
|October 13, 2024
Importance of Dasara in Telangana
Dasara is one of the important festivals in Telangana and holds immense cultural and religious significance. During this time, another festival, Bathukamma, is celebrated across the state with great enthusiasm, a festival dedicated to women and celebrated with colourful flower arrangements and traditional rituals.
