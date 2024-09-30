Monday, September 30, 2024
     
Schools closed in Telangana for 13 days due to Dusshera: Check when classes will resume

Schools in Telangana will remain closed for thirteen days due to Dasara Holidays 2024. Check full list of holidays.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2024 19:11 IST
As October approaches, students and parents eagerly await the school holidays. The upcoming month is filled with various holidays and events that will provide a break from the daily academic schedule.

In Telangana, Dussehra is one of the prominent holidays, celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state. The festive season brings exciting news for students and parents as the government has declared a holiday for 13 consecutive days in the state between October 2 and 14, 2024, offering students a significant break from their academic routines.

From Gandhi Jayanti to Dusshera, all schools will remain closed. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities, in case of any confusion related to the school holidays. In the table below, we have listed the date and festival name for holidays in the state. Take a look.

Telangana holidays 2024

Holidays Date
Mahalaya Amavasya October 2, 2024
Bathukamma Festival Start October 3, 2024
Saddula Bathukamma (End) October 9, 2024
Maha Saptami October 10, 2024
Maha Ashtami October 11, 2024
Maha Navami October 12, 2024
Dussehra (Vijayadashami) October 13, 2024

Importance of Dasara in Telangana

Dasara is one of the important festivals in Telangana and holds immense cultural and religious significance. During this time, another festival, Bathukamma, is celebrated across the state with great enthusiasm, a festival dedicated to women and celebrated with colourful flower arrangements and traditional rituals. 

