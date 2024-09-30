School Holidays in October 2024: Schools on THESE days to remain closed- check full list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV School Holidays in October 2024

Schools closed in October 2024: October is a vibrant month filled with various holidays, observances, and fun events that can enrich their school experiences. Here's a list of holidays in October 2024, complete with descriptive subheads to help you know through the month.

Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti will be observed on Wednesday, October 2. On this day, schools across the country will remain closed. Many schools organize special events, including essay competitions, art exhibitions, and community service projects, to instil the value of peace and nonviolence in students. This day marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who fought for India's freedom."

Navami or Durga Puja

The second week of the month will be filled with lots of celebrations of Navratri and Durga Puja, which is one of the most important festivals of the Hindu community. The festivities will begin with Maha Saptami on October 10, followed by Maha Ashtami on October 11 and Maha Navami on October 12. The celebrations culminate with Vijaya Dashmi on October 13, which symbolizes the victory of Good over Evil.

On this occasion, several schools in various states will remain closed, allowing students and their families to participate in the festivities.

Valmiki Jayanti and Lakshmi Puja

This year, Valmiki Jayanti and Lakshmi Puja (Bengali) will be observed on October 17. This is an annual Indian festival celebrated by the Balmiki religious group to commemorate the birth of the ancient Indian poet and philosopher Valmiki, who is thought to have lived around 500 BCE.

On this occasion, various schools organise special assemblies, and storytelling sessions to educate students about Valmiki's contributions to Indian literature and culture.

Lakshmi Puja is particularly celebrated in the Bengali households. The festival is dedicated to Lakshmi who is a deity of wealth and prosperity. Schools in specific regions with a significant Bengali population will remain closed.

Diwali

Diwali will be observed on October 31st and the schools will remain closed to celebrate this festival.