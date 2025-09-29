Asia Cup 2025: Team India's match-winning players and their educational qualifications Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav's Educational Qualifications: Tilak Varma is pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Andhra University. He did his schooling from Crescent Model English School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Public School, Hyderabad.

New Delhi:

Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav's Educational Qualifications: India has clinched the ninth Asia Cup by defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final by five wickets. The men in blue snatched the victory in the final over with Rinku Singh's winning four run. The key performer in India's victory against Pakistan are- batter Tilak Varma and bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69 runs guided India's successful chase against Pakistan and Kuldeep Yadav's four wickets helped for a dramatic collapse to 146 all out. Apart from Tilak Varma's top performance, Shivam Dube's 33 runs and Rinku Singh's winning four runs in final over steered India to a dramatic victory against Pakistan.

Team India's key performers and their educational qualifications

Tilak Varma: Tilak Varma is pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Andhra University. He did his schooling from Crescent Model English School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Public School, Hyderabad and completed his secondary education at SriLepakshi Junior College, Hyderabad.

Kuldeep Yadav: There is no formal record of Kuldeep Yadav's educational qualifications. As per reports, Kuldeep did his schooling from Karam Devi Memorial Academy World School, Kanpur.

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube received his primary education from Hansraj Morarji Public School, Mumbai and later studied at Rizvi College. However, there is no mention of a formal higher education degree.

Rinku Singh: Rinku Singh has studied till Class 9, as per reports. His recruitment as a Basic Education Officer (BSA) in Uttar Pradesh sparked controversies as his educational qualification did not match with the qualification required for the post.