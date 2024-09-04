Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
Teachers Day: President Murmu to confer National Teachers Award to 50 selected educators tomorrow- list here

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers Award 2024 to 50 selected teachers tomorrow, September 5. The event will be organized at Vigyan Bhawan at New Delhi.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2024 16:58 IST
Image Source : PTI President of India, Droupadi Murmu

Teacher's day is celebrated on September 5, marking the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Krishnan. On this occasion, the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education every year organizes a National level function to confer the National Awards to the best teachers in the country. 

This year, the department has selected 50 teachers from various states, and union territories for their outstanding contributions to the field of education, who will be conferred by the president Droupadi Murmu at 4.15 pm onwards at Vigyan Bhawan.

These awardees represent 28 states, 3 union territories, and 6 organisations. The list includes 34 male and 16 female teachers, with 2 differently abled educators and 1 who works specifically with children with special needs (CWSN).

Apart from these 50 teachers, 16 teachers from the Department of Higher Education and 16 teachers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be awarded on the occasion.

National Teacher Awards 2024

 

SI. No.

Name 

State/UT/ Org

 

1.

Avinasha Sharma

 

 Haryana

2.

Sunil Kumar

 

 Himachal Pradesh

3.

Pankaj Kumar Goyal 

Punjab

 

4.

Rajinder Singh

Punjab

 

5.

Baljinder Singh Brar

Rajasthan

6.

Hukam Chand Chaudhary

Rajasthan

 

7.

Kusum Lata Gariya

 Uttarakhand

 

8.

Chandralekha Damodar Mestri

Goa

9.

Chandresh Kumar Bolashankar Borisagar

Gujarat

10.

Vinay Shashikant Patel

Gujarat

11.

Madhav Prasad Patel

Madhya Pradesh

12.

Sunita Godha

Madhya Pradesh

13.

K. Sharda

Chhattisgarh

14.

Narasimha Murthy H.K.

Karnataka

15.

Dwiti Chandra Sahu

Odisha

16.

Santosh Kumar Kar

Odisha

17.

Ashish Kumar Roy

West Bengal

18.

Prasanta Kumar Marik

West Bengal

19.

Urfana Amin

Jammu and Kashmir

20.

Ravi Kant Dwivedi

Uttar Pradesh

21.

Shyam Prakash Maurya

Uttar Pradesh

22.

Dr. Minakshi Kumari

Bihar

23.

Sikendra Kumar Suman

Bihar

24.

K. Suma

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

25.

Sunita Gupta

Madhya Pradesh

26.

Charu Sharma

Delhi

27.

Ashok Sengupta

Karnataka

28.

H. N. Girish

Karnataka

29.

Narayanswamy R

Karnataka

30.

Jyoti Panka

Arunachal Pradesh

31.

Lephizo Apon

Nagaland

32.

Nandita Chongtham

Manipur

33.

Yankila Lama

Sikkim

34.

Joseph Vanlalhruaia Sail

Mizoram

35.

Everlasting Pyngrope

Meghalaya

36.

Dr. Nani Gopal Debnath

 Tripura

37.

Dipen Khanikar

Assam

38

Dr. Asha Rani

Jharkhand

39

Jinu George

Kerala

40

K. Sivaprasad

Kerala

41

Middie Srinivas Rao

Andhra Pradesh

42.

Suresh Kunati

Andhra Pradesh

43.

Prabhakar Reddy Pesara

Telangana

44.

Thaduri Sampath Kumar

Telangana

45.

Pallavi Sharma

Delhi

46

Charu Maini

Haryana

47

Gopinath R

Tamil Nadu

48

Muralidharan Ramiya Sethuraman

Tamil Nadu

49

Mantaiah Chinni Bedke

Maharashtra

50

Sagar Chittaranjan Bagade R

Maharashtra 

 

ALSO READ | Teachers Day Quotes: Timeless teachings from Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

 
