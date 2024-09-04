Teachers Day: President Murmu to confer National Teachers Award to 50 selected educators tomorrow- list here

Teacher's day is celebrated on September 5, marking the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Krishnan. On this occasion, the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education every year organizes a National level function to confer the National Awards to the best teachers in the country.
This year, the department has selected 50 teachers from various states, and union territories for their outstanding contributions to the field of education, who will be conferred by the president Droupadi Murmu at 4.15 pm onwards at Vigyan Bhawan.
These awardees represent 28 states, 3 union territories, and 6 organisations. The list includes 34 male and 16 female teachers, with 2 differently abled educators and 1 who works specifically with children with special needs (CWSN).
Apart from these 50 teachers, 16 teachers from the Department of Higher Education and 16 teachers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be awarded on the occasion.
National Teacher Awards 2024
|
SI. No.
|
Name
|
State/UT/ Org
|
1.
|
Avinasha Sharma
|
Haryana
|
2.
|
Sunil Kumar
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
3.
|
Pankaj Kumar Goyal
|
Punjab
|
4.
|
Rajinder Singh
|
Punjab
|
5.
|
Baljinder Singh Brar
|
Rajasthan
|
6.
|
Hukam Chand Chaudhary
|
Rajasthan
|
7.
|
Kusum Lata Gariya
|Uttarakhand
|
8.
|
Chandralekha Damodar Mestri
|
Goa
|
9.
|
Chandresh Kumar Bolashankar Borisagar
|
Gujarat
|
10.
|
Vinay Shashikant Patel
|
Gujarat
|
11.
|
Madhav Prasad Patel
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
12.
|
Sunita Godha
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
13.
|
K. Sharda
|
Chhattisgarh
|
14.
|
Narasimha Murthy H.K.
|
Karnataka
|
15.
|
Dwiti Chandra Sahu
|
Odisha
|
16.
|
Santosh Kumar Kar
|
Odisha
|
17.
|
Ashish Kumar Roy
|
West Bengal
|
18.
|
Prasanta Kumar Marik
|
West Bengal
|
19.
|
Urfana Amin
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
20.
|
Ravi Kant Dwivedi
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
21.
|
Shyam Prakash Maurya
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
22.
|
Dr. Minakshi Kumari
|
Bihar
|
23.
|
Sikendra Kumar Suman
|
Bihar
|
24.
|
K. Suma
|
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|
25.
|
Sunita Gupta
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
26.
|
Charu Sharma
|
Delhi
|
27.
|
Ashok Sengupta
|
Karnataka
|
28.
|
H. N. Girish
|
Karnataka
|
29.
|
Narayanswamy R
|
Karnataka
|
30.
|
Jyoti Panka
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
31.
|
Lephizo Apon
|
Nagaland
|
32.
|
Nandita Chongtham
|
Manipur
|
33.
|
Yankila Lama
|
Sikkim
|
34.
|
Joseph Vanlalhruaia Sail
|
Mizoram
|
35.
|
Everlasting Pyngrope
|
Meghalaya
|
36.
|
Dr. Nani Gopal Debnath
|Tripura
|
37.
|
Dipen Khanikar
|
Assam
|
38
|
Dr. Asha Rani
|
Jharkhand
|
39
|
Jinu George
|
Kerala
|
40
|
K. Sivaprasad
|
Kerala
|
41
|
Middie Srinivas Rao
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
42.
|
Suresh Kunati
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
43.
|
Prabhakar Reddy Pesara
|
Telangana
|
44.
|
Thaduri Sampath Kumar
|
Telangana
|
45.
|
Pallavi Sharma
|
Delhi
|
46
|
Charu Maini
|
Haryana
|
47
|
Gopinath R
|
Tamil Nadu
|
48
|
Muralidharan Ramiya Sethuraman
|
Tamil Nadu
|
49
|
Mantaiah Chinni Bedke
|
Maharashtra
|
50
|
Sagar Chittaranjan Bagade R
|
Maharashtra
