Teachers Day: President Murmu to confer National Teachers Award to 50 selected educators tomorrow- list here

Teacher's day is celebrated on September 5, marking the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Krishnan. On this occasion, the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education every year organizes a National level function to confer the National Awards to the best teachers in the country.

This year, the department has selected 50 teachers from various states, and union territories for their outstanding contributions to the field of education, who will be conferred by the president Droupadi Murmu at 4.15 pm onwards at Vigyan Bhawan.

These awardees represent 28 states, 3 union territories, and 6 organisations. The list includes 34 male and 16 female teachers, with 2 differently abled educators and 1 who works specifically with children with special needs (CWSN).

Apart from these 50 teachers, 16 teachers from the Department of Higher Education and 16 teachers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be awarded on the occasion.

National Teacher Awards 2024

SI. No. Name State/UT/ Org 1. Avinasha Sharma Haryana 2. Sunil Kumar Himachal Pradesh 3. Pankaj Kumar Goyal Punjab 4. Rajinder Singh Punjab 5. Baljinder Singh Brar Rajasthan 6. Hukam Chand Chaudhary Rajasthan 7. Kusum Lata Gariya Uttarakhand 8. Chandralekha Damodar Mestri Goa 9. Chandresh Kumar Bolashankar Borisagar Gujarat 10. Vinay Shashikant Patel Gujarat 11. Madhav Prasad Patel Madhya Pradesh 12. Sunita Godha Madhya Pradesh 13. K. Sharda Chhattisgarh 14. Narasimha Murthy H.K. Karnataka 15. Dwiti Chandra Sahu Odisha 16. Santosh Kumar Kar Odisha 17. Ashish Kumar Roy West Bengal 18. Prasanta Kumar Marik West Bengal 19. Urfana Amin Jammu and Kashmir 20. Ravi Kant Dwivedi Uttar Pradesh 21. Shyam Prakash Maurya Uttar Pradesh 22. Dr. Minakshi Kumari Bihar 23. Sikendra Kumar Suman Bihar 24. K. Suma Andaman and Nicobar Islands 25. Sunita Gupta Madhya Pradesh 26. Charu Sharma Delhi 27. Ashok Sengupta Karnataka 28. H. N. Girish Karnataka 29. Narayanswamy R Karnataka 30. Jyoti Panka Arunachal Pradesh 31. Lephizo Apon Nagaland 32. Nandita Chongtham Manipur 33. Yankila Lama Sikkim 34. Joseph Vanlalhruaia Sail Mizoram 35. Everlasting Pyngrope Meghalaya 36. Dr. Nani Gopal Debnath Tripura 37. Dipen Khanikar Assam 38 Dr. Asha Rani Jharkhand 39 Jinu George Kerala 40 K. Sivaprasad Kerala 41 Middie Srinivas Rao Andhra Pradesh 42. Suresh Kunati Andhra Pradesh 43. Prabhakar Reddy Pesara Telangana 44. Thaduri Sampath Kumar Telangana 45. Pallavi Sharma Delhi 46 Charu Maini Haryana 47 Gopinath R Tamil Nadu 48 Muralidharan Ramiya Sethuraman Tamil Nadu 49 Mantaiah Chinni Bedke Maharashtra 50 Sagar Chittaranjan Bagade R Maharashtra

