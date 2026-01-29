Supreme Court puts UGC's new regulations on hold - Here are social media reactions Following the SC's landmark direction, the netizens have started reaction on social media handle. Here are social media reactions on UGC's new rule.

New Delhi:

In a landmark direction, the Supreme Court has put on hold UGC's new regulations. The Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has asked SG Tushar Mehta to think of a committee of some eminent persons to look into it so that the society can grow together and with no such differentiators. SC hearing on UGC regulations Live

Following the SC's landmark direction, the netizens have started reaction on social media handle. Here are social media reactions on UGC's new rule-

Here's what happened in the court-

CJI

The CJI has stayed UGC's new regulations. The CJI asked SG Tushar mehta to think of a committee of some eminent persons to look into it so that the society can grow together and with no such differentiators.

Adv. Vishnu Jain

"This definition under section 3c is completely hit by Article 14 when discrimination is already defined and it cannot be assumed that discrimination is only against one segment," argued Advocate Vishnu Jain.

Adv. Vishnu Jain is currently arguing. The advocate has sought a stay on UGC's new regulations. "I am seeking a stay on this definition of caste based discrimination. Statute cannot presume discrimination will be against only a particular section," the advocate argued.

UGC has recently set a new set of regulations - Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 to constitute a structured framework for grievance redressal and support disadvantaged groups across universities and colleges. Meanwhile, UGC's new regulations has created an uproar among students, teachers and social groups with anguish expressed over how the terminology - "Caste-based discrimination" is defined in the UGC regulations.

As per the UGC's new rules, every higher education institution should establish an equal opportunity centre and will coordinate with Civil society groups, police and district administration, faculty members, staff, local media, district administration and police. The centre will coordinate with District and State Legal Services Authorities to facilitate legal aid.

The equal opportunity centre constituted by the head of the institution will have representations from Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), Women.

Under UGC's new regulations, the centre will be responsible for implementation of equity-related policies and programmes, to provide academic, financial guidance to disadvantaged groups and to coordinate with authorities and civil society.

Also Read: