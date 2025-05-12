Advertisement
  3. Schools to reopen tomorrow across Kashmir except border areas, details here

Schools in most of Kashmir will reopen on May 13, 2025, except for those in the border districts of Kupwara and Baramulla, and the Gurez sub-division in Bandipora. Scroll down to know more.

School reopen across Kashmir except border areas
School reopen across Kashmir except border areas Image Source : File
Reported ByManzoor Mir  Edited ByNidhi Mittal  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Director of School Education, Kashmir, has announced that schools will reopen tomorrow, May 13, 2025, except for those in border districts of Kupwara and Baramulla, and the Gurez sub-division in Bandipora. This decision comes after the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Earlier, the closure was ordered as a precautionary measure due to the exchange of fire between India and Pakistan.

