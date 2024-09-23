Schools shut in THIS district of Assam for next four days due to extreme heat, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Schools shut in Assam's Kamrup for next four days

In view of high temperatures and extreme heat, the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) of Kamrup (Metro) has issued an order to close all schools including government, provincialized, and private schools in the district for the next three days from September 24 to 27. This decision has been taken in view of students' health and well being.

The official notice reads, 'based on the reports received from head of the institutions of different schools under Kamrup Metro regarding various incidents of ill-health and fainting of students due to excessive heat and dehydration and with due approval from District Commissioner, Kamrup Metro, it has been decided that all government/ provincialized/ private schools functioning under Kamrup (Metro) district from September 24 to September 27 due to excessive heat and rising temperature in the district.

'This decision has been taken in order to safeguard the students from the ill-effects of exposure to excessive heat and thereby, ensuring the health and well-being of the students', the notice further added.

Earlier, the administration changed the school timings due to heatwave conditions in Kamrup Metropolitan and Cachar districts. In that order, classes were said to start at 7:30 am. The notice said that school timings in both districts will start at 7.30 am and end before or after 12.30 pm. This was applied to all state government, central government and private schools. After this, an order has been issued to close schools in Kamrup.

Schools timings changed in Dibrugarh

Recently, the school timings in Dibrugarh district of Assam were also changed due to the scorching heat. The timings of all classes were made from 8:00 am. Dibrugarh District Commissioner had said, "In view of the increasing heat in the district, the timings of all government and private schools have been changed. Instructions have been given to start the classes from 8 am onwards."