Schools reopen in Kashmir after three-month winter break, Education Minster extend best wishes to students

Schools reopen in Kashmir: After a long winter break of nearly three months, schools across Kashmir finally reopened on Friday, bringing back the familiar hustle and bustle of students in classrooms. The reopening was originally scheduled for March 1, but due to inclement weather conditions, the government decided to extend the vacation by another week.

With around 10,000 government and private schools resuming academic activities across the valley, the day was marked with excitement as students reunited with their friends and teachers. Schools welcomed children back with warm greetings and fresh enthusiasm, setting the stage for a new academic phase.

Minister for Education Sakina Itoo extended best wishes to the students and teachers on the re-opening of schools. "As Winter Zone students join their schools after winter break, I wish them success for the session and future. I appreciate support from all stakeholders, especially the teaching fraternity to make it a memorable, successful year. Best wishes to all!" Itoo said in a post on X.

Warm welcome and excitement as schools reopen

Many schools were decked up and small celebrations were held to welcome the students. The students, many of whom were feeling bored and confined in their homes for such a long time, were excited going back their schools. "I am very excited that the schools are re-opening. I am more excited to meet my friends and teachers after such a long time," Ziya-ul-Islam, a student at a private school, said.

Another student, Afreen, said while the vacations were needed and staying at home was fun, the school has a charm of its own. Irfan Ahmad, a teacher at a government higher secondary schools, said it felt good to be back among the students and colleagues. "Winter vacations also give the students a huge time to study and we hope they have used it productively. We are now looking forward to the new session," he said.

Wineter vacation extended in Bandipora

Meanwhile, the authorities in Gurez valley, in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, have extended winter vacation for all schools till March 8 in wake of heavy snowfall and weather conditions there. The winter vacations in the schools in Kashmir division and the winter zones of Jammu division were announced by the government on December 6 last year.

The vacations were announced in two phases starting from December 10. The vacations for classes up to 5 were observed from December 10, and the higher classes from December 16. The schools in Kashmir remain shut for around three months as the temperatures in the valley fall below freezing point and vast stretches remain covered in snow.

(With PTI inputs)