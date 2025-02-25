Schools closed in these states due to Maha Shivratri, check full list Parents and students curious about school closures for Mahashivratri can check our curated list of states where schools will be closed.

Mahashivratri is one of the major festivals in the Hindu community, dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is observed annually in February or March, based on the lunar calendar. In 2025, Mahashivratri will be celebrated on February 26. On this occasion, devotees across India observe fasts, visit temples, and participate in all-night prayers.

School Closures in Various States

In light of Mahashivratri, several states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi, have declared school holidays. However, the closures of schools in Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad have not yet been confirmed. Students are advised to check with their respective school authorities for the latest updates.

Two-Day Closure in Telangana

The government of Telangana has announced a holiday for all government and private schools in recognition of Mahashivratri. According to this announcement, schools in the state will be closed for two days on February 26 and 27, 2025, to allow students to participate in the celebrations.

Andhra Pradesh Schools Closed, but not for Mahashivratri

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will be closed on February 27 due to MLC elections in the state. It is important to note that there is no holiday for Mahashivratri.

Delhi schools closed

All schools in the national capital will be closed on February 25 in observance of Mahashivratri.

Confirmation Pending for Noida, Delhi, and Faridabad Schools

Authorities have yet to confirm school closures in Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad for Mahashivratri. Students and parents are advised to remain updated by consulting their respective school authorities for any official announcements.

Upcoming Holidays

There are several upcoming holidays throughout the year, including Holi, Good Friday, Eid-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami, Muharram, and Independence Day. The holidays observed in schools may vary by location. Students and parents should verify with local authorities or school administration for official announcements.