Schools in Kerala to remain shut on June 7 for Bakrid, here’s when classes will resume for students The Kerala government has announced the closure of all government offices, public sector undertakings, educational institutions, including professional colleges, on Saturday, June 7.

New Delhi:

The Kerala government has revised its order regarding the public holiday for Bakrid, which is observed on June 7. According to the revised notification, all government offices, public sector undertakings, educational institutions (including professional colleges), and institutions governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 will be closed on June 7. Initially, the government had declared Friday, June 6, as a holiday for Eid al-Adha (Bakrieid). However, since the festival falls one day later, the authorities have changed this decision. As a result, June 6 (Friday) will now be a regular working day. According to the officials, this change was made to ensure the holiday aligns with the actual date of celebration observed by the people.

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, criticised the Kerala government for cutting the Bakrid public-holiday period to a single day. In a Facebook post, MSF state president P K Navas called the move "extremely shameful" and urged the government to reverse it, reported PTI.

"Kerala has always treated every community's festival as a festival for all," Navas wrote. "If you cannot protect us, at least do not harass us; if you cannot give, do not take away," he said, reported PTI.

Why is Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid celebrated?

Eid Al-Adha is a sacred festival that is celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It is celebrated in remembrance of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismael at God's command. As part of the celebration, animals like goats, sheep, and cows are sacrificed as an offering to God. The meat is then shared among family and friends, and some is also donated to charity. On the special occasion of Bakrid, Muslims gather together in prayer and worship and also exchange gifts and greetings with their families and friends.