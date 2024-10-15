Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry tomorrow due to heavy rainfall, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Schools, colleges shut in TN, Puducherry

All schools, and colleges in Tamil Nadu will remain closed tomorrow, October 16 in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions. The decision to close all academic institutions was taken after the weather department's heavy rainfall prediction.

The state government has declared October 16th as a holiday for schools, colleges, and government offices in the coastal districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengelpet due to the forecast of heavy rainfall. It should be noted that all essential services in the state will remain operational. Additionally, private companies have been asked to allow their employees to work from home.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal turned on October 15 into a well-marked low-pressure area and it is likely to become a depression. "Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain occurred over Tamil Nadu and moderate rain occurred over Puducherry & Karaikal during the past 24 hours," a RMC bulletin here said.

Schools to remain closed till THIS date!

Furthermore, the RMC said isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during the next three days with extremely heavy rain at one or two places during the next two days (October 16 and 17). Home Minister A Namassivayam said all the privately managed institutions and government-aided schools would also be shut tomorrow. Schools and colleges in the two regions were closed on Tuesday in view of the heavy rains.

Normal life disrupted

Intermittent, widespread rains lashed Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, bringing residential neighbourhoods and roads under knee-deep water and leading to traffic congestion besides affecting public transport services. While bus services were affected in several areas, Southern Railway announced the cancellation of four express trains including the Chennai Central-Mysuru Kaveri Express due to waterlogging. Several domestic flights were cancelled as a sufficient number of passengers did not turn up to avail of services.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast more rains for the next two days in the state. A bulletin said that on October 16, "heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai districts.

ALSO READ | Schools closed tomorrow in Bangalore due to heavy rain, check when will classes resume

(With inputs from PTI)