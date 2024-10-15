Schools closed tomorrow in Bangalore due to heavy rain, check when will classes resume

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools closed tomorrow in Bangalore

The government of Karnataka has announced closure in Bangalore city due to heavy rainfall. The weather forecast department has issued an orange alert and predicted the intensity of the rain on October 16 and 17. In view of this situation, the district magistrate Urban District collector Jagadeesha declared a holiday in all educational institutions including Anganwadis, government and private schools of all taluks of the city. Students and parents have been advised to keep a check with the school authorities for the latest updates.

Colleges to remain open

The government has ordered to close the schools only, but the colleges in the city will remain open. The government has given a set of guidelines for all degree, post-graduation, diploma colleges and ITIs to follow to ensure students' safety. Most of the colleges have been asked to resume classes online.

The official circular reads, 'For all other degrees, postgraduation, diploma, engineering, ITIs, no holiday has been announced, a general instruction has been given to the heads of the colleges and the concerned persons to consider the following points while conducting lectures in the colleges'

In view of heavy rain in the city, the companies have been advised to allow their employees to work from home. The city has been experiencing heavy rain since Tuesday Morning causing waterlogging and traffic jams at various locations across the city.