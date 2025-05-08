Schools closed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir for two days amid India-Pakistan tensions: Details

Advertisement
The Director of School Education, Kashmir has announced the closure of all educational institutions, both government and private, due to rising border tensions. This closure will be in effect for two days, the 9th and 10th of May 2025.

Director School Education Kashmir has announced that all government and private schools of Baramulla, Kupwara, Sub-Division (Gurez) and schools falling in the proximity of Srinagar and Awantipora Airport shall remain closed for two days, on 9th and 10th of May 2025. The move has been taken as precautionary measures for the safety and well being of the students and safety of the students and staff amid the rising border tensions.

The official notice reads, ''All Government and Private Schools of Baramulla, Kupwara, Sub-Division (Gurez) and schools falling in the proximity of Srinagar and Awantipora Airport shall remain closed on 9th and 10th of May 2025 as precautionary measures: Director School Education Kashmir''. 

 

