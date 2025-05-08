Schools in Punjab closed for two days amid rising border tensions, check details The Punjab Administration has closed all schools, including private and government, in the state in view of the rising border tensions. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities for latest updates.

New Delhi:

In view of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Punjab government has closed all schools (Public and Private) in the state. According to the order, all schools in the state will remain closed on May 9 and 10. However, the exam scheduled by/on behalf of International Examining bodies (O-Level and A-Level) shall continue as scheduled.

The official notice reads, ''Pursuant to the approval of the Competent Authority, it is hereby notified that all schools (Public and Private) in Punjab shall remain closed on 9th May, 2025 and 10th May, 2025 (Friday and Saturday). However, examinations scheduled by/on behalf of International Examining bodies (O-Level and A-Level) shall continue as scheduled.''

Earlier, the state government had ordered the closure of all schools in six border districts: Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran. Now, the schools in the entire state are closed for two days. Students and parents are advised to keep a check with the official school authorities for updates.

ALSO READ | Schools closed in these border states following 'Operation Sindoor', check complete list