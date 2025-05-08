Schools closed in these border states following 'Operation Sindoor', check complete list In view of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the border states have declared holidays in schools to ensure the safety of students and staff. Here's the list of states where schools will remain closed following 'Operation Sindoor'. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi:

In view of the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the border states have taken significant steps to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff in schools. Authorities have announced school holidays for several days in both private and government institutions. This closure affects the states of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.

Punjab Schools closed

In Punjab, the local government has declared a high alert at all airbases in Haryana and Punjab. All border districts of Punjab that are adjacent to the Pakistan border have also been placed on high alert. As a result, the Deputy Commissioner has ordered the closure of all schools in six border districts: Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran. According to the order issued by Taran Taran deputy commissioner, the schools in the district will remain closed from May 8 to 11. In Ferozepur, the authorities have closed the schools for 72 hours till further notice. In Fazilka, there are orders for schools to remain closed till further notice. This decision comes after the Sindoor operation, which is still underway. Today, on May 8, the centre in a meeting said that the 'Operation Sindoor' is still underway, while the situation at the border is changing rapidly.

West Bengal declares early summer holiday

Apart from Punjab, schools in West Bengal have also been ordered to close. On May 7, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged all English medium private schools in the state to declare summer holidays from May 9 amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Rajasthan Schools closed

In Rajasthan, the district administration has closed all government and private schools in border districts like Sriganganagar, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer as a precautionary measure. This closure applies to all private, government schools and Anganwadis.

Jammu and Kashmir Closed

All schools, colleges and educational institutions were shut in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, Kupwara and Gurez on Thursday in view of the prevailing situation after Operation Sindoor. Moreover, the schools around Awantipora and Srinagar Airport remained closed on Thursday. The directives were issued as a precautionary measure. However, as of now, there is no update on the closure and reopening of the schools.

Operation Sindoor Underway

Tensions escalated after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including in Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed. These air strikes were conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.