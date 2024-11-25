Schools closed in Noida and Greater Noida due to pollution, classes to resume online

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools Closed in Noida and Greater Noida due to pollution

The district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has directed to close all schools in Noida and Greater Noida. The decision, which affects physical classes across all grades, was taken in response to the severe air pollution levels. The classes will resume online till Tuesday, November 26. Students and parents have been advised to stay in touch with school authorities for the latest updates.

What was said in the official notice?

The official notice reads, ''The online classes for all students from Pre-Nursery to Class XII have been extended until Tuesday, 26th November 2024, due to the ongoing decline in air quality in the region.''

Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad schools also closed

Apart from the Noida, the schools in Delhi are also closed due to air pollution. The Delhi government had earlier allowed physical classes for Class 10th and 12th students, considering the upcoming board exams. However, the decision was reversed after the Supreme Court ruling, and all physical classes were suspended. Physical classes in Gurugram and Faridabad have also been suspended in both urban and rural areas up to Class 12 due to the high pollution levels in the districts.

In a significant move, today, the Supreme Court of India has asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the national capital region and adjoining areas to consider restarting physical classes in schools and colleges noting students were being deprived of mid-day meals and lacked wherewithal to attend virtual classes.