School winter vacations: Holiday extended in UP, Delhi, Rajasthan and Bihar due to intense cold wave

School winter vacation: The ongoing winter chill in North India has prompted several states to extend school holidays to ensure safety of students. Several regions across the country are experiencing cold waves and freezing conditions, which have disrupted regular schedules. The winter vacation has been extended in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR.

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh have extended holidays in schools amid the ongoing winter chill. the Lucknow district administration has announced that schools will remain closed for classes up to 8th standard. According to the directive, online classes will be conducted for classes 9 and 11. Meanwhile, all schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been ordered to remain closed for students of Classes 1 to 8. The directive has been issued by the District Basic Education Officer. According to the orders, schools will remain closed till January 17.

Delhi implements hybrid mode

The Directorate of Education, Delhi government had issued orders to conduct classes in hybrid mode for students up to Class IX and XI . The decision was taken following the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 4 due to the increasing pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. The order applies to all government, government-aided, unaided recognized private schools under DOE, NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

Schools in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, the freezing temperatures and rainfall have led to school closures in several districts. In Kota, schools for students up to Class 5 will remain closed until January 18. Similarly, holidays have been announced for students up to Class 8 till January 17 in Chittorgarh. In Deeg district, schools up to Class 8 will also stay closed until January 18.

Winter vacation in Bihar

In Bihar, classes up to Class 8 have been suspended until January 18 due to the sharp drop in temperatures. In Jamui district, government and private schools have suspended classes from 1 to 5 on the orders of the District Magistrate, as the region battles extreme cold.

School holidays in Tamil Nadu, Telangana

Meanwhile, southern India is also witnessing extended holidays owing to different reasons. In Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges will remain closed until January 20 due to the Pongal festival. Similarly, in Telangana, the Board of Intermediate Education had announced holidays from January 11 to 16, with classes resuming on January 17.

