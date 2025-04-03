School Holidays 2025: Summer vacations in this state to begin early due to rising heat and humidity School Holidays 2025: The West Bengal Education Department has decided to announce summer holidays early this year due to rising heat and humidity. Parents and students are advised to keep in touch with the respective school authorities for latest updates. Read on to know more.

School Holidays: This year, the West Bengal Education Department has decided to announce summer holidays early due to rising heat and humidity. According to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, all state-run schools will remain closed from April 30. The decision affects primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools.The official notice regarding the holidays will be released later.

Briefing to the PTI's journalists at state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee said instead of the usual practice of declaring summer vacation from the second week of May, the department will issue a notice about advancing it to April 30 for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools. "The Education Department will issue the notice to this effect later," she said.

Temperature increases

The city's temperature is increasing steadily, with a maximum of 34.4 degree Celsius on Thursday. The weather forcast expects the temerature to rise in the coming days, with no rain or Nor'wester forecast in the immediate future. "It is expected to rise further in the coming days, with no rain or North wester forecast in the immediate future", according to the weather office.

(With Inputs from PTI)