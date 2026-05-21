Blistering heatwave prompts school closures in several cities from Chandigarh to Lucknow | Check list

New Delhi:

Several states across North India are witnessing severe heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring to record levels during the daytime.

In view of the extreme weather, state governments and district administrations have announced school closures and summer vacations to protect students from the scorching heat.

Lucknow schools closed from May 22

In Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, the District Magistrate has declared holidays in all schools from May 22 due to the intense heat. The administration has directed schools to strictly implement the order to ensure the safety and well being of students.

Kanpur announces summer vacation till May 31

The Kanpur district administration has also taken strict measures following warnings issued by the Meteorological Department. Authorities have declared holidays for all schools from pre primary to Class 8 across all educational boards in the district.

According to the order, summer vacations will continue till May 31, 2026. Officials said the decision was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of children amid the ongoing heatwave. All concerned authorities have been instructed to ensure proper compliance with the directive.

Apart from junior classes, the Kanpur administration has also announced summer vacations for students from Classes 9 to 12. Schools operating under all educational boards in the district will remain closed till May 28 with immediate effect.

The administration has directed school managements and officials to strictly follow the instructions issued in the interest of students’ safety.

Haryana advances summer break due to heatwave

The Haryana government on Wednesday announced summer vacations in all schools from May 25 to June 30 amid the prevailing heatwave conditions. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took the decision after temperatures in several parts of the state climbed close to 45 degrees Celsius over the past few days.

Last year, too, Haryana had witnessed severe heat conditions in late May, prompting the government to announce summer vacations from May 28 to June 30 for both government and private schools.

Generally, schools in Haryana remain closed for summer vacations between June 1 and June 30.

Patna shuts schools up to Class 5

In Bihar’s capital Patna, schools up to Class 5 have been closed from May 22 to May 26 due to the heatwave. Authorities have also revised the timings for Classes 6 to 8 to minimise students’ exposure to extreme heat during daytime hours.

Also read: IMD extends heatwave warning for another week as India sizzles | Check forecast