School holiday on December 6: Will schools in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra be closed tomorrow? School holiday on December 6: Schools in Tamil Nadu are likely to be closed tomorrow due to bad weather conditions. Check state-wise school holiday list.

New Delhi:

Due to bad weather conditions aftermath from Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, schools in various districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh are likely to be closed on Saturday, December 6. However, as there is no official notification on the same, students and parents are advised to be in touch with their school authority before attending school.

Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra; state-wise school holiday list on December 6

Tamil Nadu

As several districts in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh are experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall, schools in these states are likely to be closed tomorrow. Meanwhile, students and parents are advised to be in touch with their school authority before attending school.

Maharashtra

Schools in Maharashtra are likely to remain shut on December 6 amid statewide agitation called by teacher's bodies. Out of the 25,000 schools, approximately 18,000 schools for grades 9 and 10 remained completely suspended. Both the teaching and non-teaching staff have called the strike to press for their demands, just ahead of the 10th-grade board exams. Although it did not have much impact in Mumbai, many schools in Marathwada will remain closed.

Meanwhile, the government issued a stern warning saying that teaching and non-teaching staff will face strict action and their one day's salary will be deducted. Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Dr. Mahesh Palkar has given strict instructions to the education officers of all the districts and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to open the schools. The anger of teachers' organisations has increased further after the government issued the salary cut order. The Metropolitan Teachers' Association has stated, "One-day salary cut is an attack on teachers' rights. Our organization will support the movement." The teachers' union said that the agitation will continue until their demands are met.

Kerala

Kerala government has announced school holidays on December 9 and 11 due to local body elections.