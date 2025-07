School holiday declared in Karnataka’s Kodagu, Udupi districts for heavy rains, check when classes will resume Kodagu District Commissioner issued an order and said a holiday has been declared in schools and colleges in Madikeri, Virajpet and Somwarpet , due to continuous heavy rains.

Bengaluru:

A school holiday has been declared in Karnataka’s Kodagu, Udupi districts for heavy rains on Friday.

Kodagu District Commissioner issued an order and said a holiday has been declared in schools and colleges in Madikeri, Virajpet and Somwarpet , due to continuous heavy rains.

In the similar manner, Udupi District Commissioner issued an order and said schools and Anganwadis will remain closed on Friday due to heavy rain in the district.

