Sainik School entrance exam 2025 registration ends tomorrow, here's how to apply on aissee2025.ntaonline.in

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE AISSEE 2025 registration ends tomorrow

Sainik School entrance exam 2025 registration window will be closed tomorrow, January 13. As per the deadline set by the National Testing Agency, NTA, students can apply for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2025 till 5 pm tomorrow. Candidates who seek admission to Class 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools can submit their applications at aissee2025.ntaonline.in.

Sainik School entrance exam 2025 date

NTA has not announced the exam date for the Sainik School entrance exam. However, the official schedule indicates the exam timing and the entrance exam for class 6th exam will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Exam for admission to class 9th will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Exam centre, date and other details will be shared with the students along with the AISSEE 2025 admit card.

As per the schedule, once the registration window is closed, the payment of examination fee can be made till January 14, 2025. The window to correct applications will be active from January 16 to 18, 2025.

How to apply for AISSEE 2025

Visit the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in

On the displayed home page, click on the link to register for AISSEE 2025

Enter asked credentials to login and submit (register first to generate your login credentials)

Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents and submit the details

Now, pay the exam fee and download the confirmation page

Keep a printout of the same for future reference

Students applying for the AISSEE 2025 are advised to check the eligibility criteria beforehand.

Sainik School Admission Eligibility Criteria for Class 6th

Students between the ages of 10 to 12 can apply for admission to Sainik School for class 6th

Students applying for the Sainik School Examination 2025 should be in Class V at a recognised school.

Sainik School Admission Eligibility Criteria for Class 9th

Students between 13 to 15 years of age can apply for admission to Sainik School for class 9th

Students applying for the Sainik School Examination 2025 should be in an accredited school in Class VIII.

Students applying for AISSEE 2025 will have to pay an application fee of INR 800 while for the candidates of SC/ ST category, the application form fee is INR 650.