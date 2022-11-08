Registration commences for IIFT MBA 2023 course

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The NTA has invited applications from candidates who hold a recognized bachelor's degree in any discipline with minimum 50 percent marks.

Registration is underway for the MBA programme of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). Aspiring candidates can register for the programme through the official website-- iift.nta.nic.in. The deadline for registration process is November 14. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct an online computer-based test (CBT) on December 18, 2022, and the entrance examination will be held from 10 am to 12 noon for a duration of 120 minutes.

The NTA has invited applications from candidates who hold a recognized bachelor's degree in any discipline with minimum 50 percent marks. Reserved category candidates require 45 percent marks for eligibility.

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC-NCL, or General-EWS category are required to pay Rs 2,500 while SC, ST, PwD, and third-gender candidates will have to pay Rs 1,250 for registration. An amount of Rs 15,000 is applicable to foreign nationals.

