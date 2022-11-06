Sunday, November 06, 2022
     
  4. Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022: Here's how, when to download admit card

Credentials including registration number, dates of birth will be required to access the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card.

Sreelakshmi Written By: Sreelakshmi Bengaluru Published on: November 06, 2022 11:26 IST
The admit card will be available on the website
Image Source : PTI The admit card will be available on the website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea website.

Karnataka: The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) admit card will be issued tomorrow, November 7. The admit card will be available on the website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The exam date for Karnataka PGCET 2022  is November 19 and 20. 

Credentials including registration number, dates of birth will be required to access the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card. While KEA PGCET 2022 for MTech programmes will be held on November 19, for MBA and MCA programmes, PGCET 2022 date is November 20.

Here's how to download the admit card:

1. Open cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

2. Click on the appropriate Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card link
3. Enter your credentials including date of birth, and registration number in the new window that opens.
4. Click on submit and download KEA PGCET 2022 admit card.

