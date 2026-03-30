RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result 2026 tomorrow; check result time, direct links

Jaipur:

RBSE 12th result date 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce Class 12 exam result 2026 on Tuesday, March 31. As per BSER, RBSE 12th result will be announced at 10 am. BSER Class 12 exam result once announced, students can check Class 12 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

The students can check RBSE 12th result 2026 on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Click on BSER 12th scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download RBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF via Digilocker

The students can download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF using Digilocker. To download BSER 12th scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your BSER 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.