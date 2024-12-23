Winter breaks for Rajasthan schools announced: Check dates and other key details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajasthan announces winter vacation in schools.

The Rajasthan government has announced winter vacations for all schools across the state from December 25 to January 5, 2025, citing concerns over a possible increase in cold wave conditions. The decision was shared by Education Minister Madan Dilawar through a social media post, emphasising the need to prioritise students' health and safety during the harsh winter season.

"According to the warning issued by the Meteorological Department of Rajasthan state, there is a possibility of a significant increase in the intensity of cold wave in the state from December 24. Keeping this situation in mind, the Education Department of the State Government has decided according to the Academic Almanac that this year's winter vacation will be from December 25 to January 5," the minister posted on X.

Similar vacation last year as well

This announcement follows a precedent set last year when the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared a similar vacation schedule. Earlier this November, authorities in a Rajasthan district had temporarily closed schools and shifted Classes 1 to 5 to online mode due to severe air pollution affecting Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Meanwhile, the RBSE has yet to release the schedule for the 2025 board examinations.

Winter vacation for J-K colleges

Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir government also announced winter vacations for the colleges from December 27. The government degree colleges in the Kashmir division and those in the Winter Zone of Jammu Division would observe winter break from December 27 to February 14, 2025, an order issued by the Higher Education Department said. It said the colleges in the summer zone of Jammu Division would observe the vacations from begin on January 1 to January 10, 2025. The government has already announced the winter break for the schools in the Kashmir zone and winter zone of the Jammu division owing to intense cold conditions.

