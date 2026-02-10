PSEB 10th admit card 2026 out at pseb.ac.in; how to download PSEB 10th admit card 2026: The regular students need to collect their physical admit cards from their respective schools, while the private candidates can download the hall tickets online on the PSEB website- pseb.ac.in. PSEB Class 10 exam 2026 will be held from March 6 to April 1.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the hall ticket for the Class 10 exam 2026. The regular students need to collect their physical admit cards from their respective schools, while the private candidates can download the hall tickets online on the PSEB website- pseb.ac.in. PSEB Class 10 exam 2026 will be held from March 6 to April 1, 2026.

The private students can follow these steps to download PSEB Class 10 hall ticket 2026:

Visit the official website- pseb.ac.in

Click on PSEB Class 10 admit card 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

Save PSEB 10th admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

PSEB 10th hall ticket 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, exam centre address, shift timings, other details.

PSEB Class 12 exam 2026 will be held from February 17 to April 4, 2026. PSEB Class 12 hall ticket has been released, the regular students can collect the admit card from the respective schools while the private candidates can download the hall ticket online on the official website- pseb.ac.in.

Visit the official website- pseb.ac.in

Click on PSEB Class 12 admit card PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

PSEB 12th hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save PSEB 12th admit card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on PSEB 10th hall ticket 2026, please visit the official website- pseb.ac.in.