Preparing for JEE Main, Advanced; check list of India's best engineering institutes - QS Asia Rankings 2026

Students who are preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination - JEE Main and Advanced have a dream to pursue BTech from the Indian Institutes of Technology. But do you know which are the best IITs in India? In the QS Asia University Rankings, a total of five IITs featured in the top 100 spot- IIT Delhi (Rank 59), IIT Madras (Rank 70), IIT Bombay (Rank 71), IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur (Rank 77).

Apart from IITs, students can also opt BTech from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore which is among the top 100 institutes in India, as per QS Asia University Rankings 2026. IISc Bangalore has bagged Rank 64 in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Other top engineering institutes in India are- IIT Roorkee (Rank 114), IIT Guwahati (Rank 115), Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore (Rank 156).

QS Asia Rankings 2026: Best engineering institutes in India

Rank 59: IIT Delhi

Rank 64: IISc Bangalore

Rank 70: IIT Madras

Rank 71: IIT Bombay

Rank 77: IIT Kanpur

Rank 77: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 114: IIT Roorkee

Rank 115: IIT Guwahati

Rank 156: Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

Rank 206: Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal.

India's top institutes ranking slipped- know why

The QS University Rankings was based on these following parameters- academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, international research network, citations per paper, papers per faculty, staff with PhD, international faculty, international students, and inbound and outbound exchange students.

The Indian institutes witnessed a decline in performance in these following metrics- citations per paper’ metric, faculty-student ratio, International student ratio.

Citations per paper

On citations per paper, the Indian institutes fared poorly- IIT Delhi bagged 31.5, IIT Bombay- 20, IIT Madras- 20.3, while Asia's best top 10 institutes have scored above 90s on this metric. “Declines or stagnation in this indicator are visible across the IITs…compared with stronger regional peers who are accelerating research collaborations and publication output,” QS said.

Faculty-student ratio

IIT Delhi has scored 40.9 in the Faculty-student ratio metric, IIT Kharagpur- 16.5; while the other top 10 institutes in the region have scored between 80 and 90.

International student ratio

IIT Roorkee just bagged a score of 12.3 in the International student ratio metric, IIT Kharagpur- 2.5, while the top 4 best global institutes scored a perfect 100 on this metric.

