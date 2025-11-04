India's IITs, IISc and DU among Asia's top 100 institutions: QS Asia University Rankings 2026 | Check List

India has recorded notable progress in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, with seven universities now placed among the top 100. Five Indian Institutes of Technology, namely Delhi, Madras, Bombay, Kanpur, and Kharagpur, feature in this group.
The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is the highest ranked Indian institution, placed at 59 with an overall score of 78.6. The ranking highlights its strength in research and discovery, learning experience, and graduate employability. These are key criteria considered in the QS Asia University Rankings.
The Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, is ranked 64 with a score of 76.5, performing strongly in academic reputation and research citations. Additionally, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati are placed within the top 150 institutions in Asia.
QS Asia University Rankings 2026: Indian Institutions
- Rank 59: IIT Delhi
- Rank 64: IISc Bangalore
- Rank 70: IIT Madras
- Rank 71: IIT Bombay
- Rank 77: IIT Kanpur
- Rank 77: IIT Kharagpur
- Rank 114: IIT Roorkee
- Rank 115: IIT Guwahati
- Rank 156: Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
- Rank 206: Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
QS Asia University Rankings 2026: Top Ten
- Rank 1: The University of Hong Kong
- Rank 2: Peking University
- Rank 3: Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
- Rank 3: National University of Singapore
- Rank 5: Fudan University
- Rank 6: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
- Rank 7: City University of Hong Kong
- Rank 7: The Chinese University of Hong Kong
- Rank 9: Tsinghua University
- Rank 10: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
PM Modi lauds rankings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the progress by Indian institutions in the rankings. In a post on X, he said, "Glad to see a record increase in the number of Indian universities in the QS Asia University Rankings over the last decade. Our Government is committed to ensuring quality education for our youth, with a focus on research and innovation. We are also building institutional capacities in this sector by enabling more educational institutions across India."