India's IITs, IISc and DU among Asia's top 100 institutions: QS Asia University Rankings 2026 | Check List

New Delhi:

India has recorded notable progress in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, with seven universities now placed among the top 100. Five Indian Institutes of Technology, namely Delhi, Madras, Bombay, Kanpur, and Kharagpur, feature in this group.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is the highest ranked Indian institution, placed at 59 with an overall score of 78.6. The ranking highlights its strength in research and discovery, learning experience, and graduate employability. These are key criteria considered in the QS Asia University Rankings.

The Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, is ranked 64 with a score of 76.5, performing strongly in academic reputation and research citations. Additionally, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati are placed within the top 150 institutions in Asia.

QS Asia University Rankings 2026: Indian Institutions

Rank 59: IIT Delhi

Rank 64: IISc Bangalore

Rank 70: IIT Madras

Rank 71: IIT Bombay

Rank 77: IIT Kanpur

Rank 77: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 114: IIT Roorkee

Rank 115: IIT Guwahati

Rank 156: Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

Rank 206: Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

QS Asia University Rankings 2026: Top Ten

Rank 1: The University of Hong Kong

Rank 2: Peking University

Rank 3: Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Rank 3: National University of Singapore

Rank 5: Fudan University

Rank 6: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Rank 7: City University of Hong Kong

Rank 7: The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Rank 9: Tsinghua University

Rank 10: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

PM Modi lauds rankings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the progress by Indian institutions in the rankings. In a post on X, he said, "Glad to see a record increase in the number of Indian universities in the QS Asia University Rankings over the last decade. Our Government is committed to ensuring quality education for our youth, with a focus on research and innovation. We are also building institutional capacities in this sector by enabling more educational institutions across India."