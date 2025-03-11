PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration deadline extended, check new schedule, and other details PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration deadline has been extended. Candidates who wish to apply online can submit their application forms by March 31 at pminternship.mca.gov.in. Check details here.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the registration deadline for the PM internship scheme. According to the new timeline, interested candidates can submit their application forms by March 31 at pminternship.mca.gov.in. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application form was March 12. Additionally, the application is a fee of cost for all candidates.

Selected candidates for PM Internship Scheme 2025 will get a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 and one-time payment of Rs 6,000.

Who is eligible to apply?

To be eligible to apply for PMIS 2025, candidates must have finished high school or further secondary education. They should also have a degree in an area like BA, BSc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, or B. Pharma, or an ITI certificate or a polytechnic diploma. The age of the candidate should be between 21 and 24 at the time of applying for PMIS.

How to apply for the PM Internship Scheme 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps outlined below to submit their application forms.

Visit the official website, pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration forms'

Register yourself and generate login credentials.

Fill out the application form as guided by the portal by carefully filling out the details.

Submit the PM Internship Scheme 2025 application form and save it for future reference.

PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration form

Documents required

Aadhaar card

Educational certificates (Completion/final examination/assessment certificates will be considered)

Recent passport-size photograph (optional)

FAQs

Q. Can I extend the internship beyond 12 months?

No, the internship duration is fixed at 12 months. Extensions are not permitted.

Q. Can I take leaves during my internship?

Yes, you can take leaves in accordance with the company's policies.

Q. Will I get holidays?

Yes, selected candidates will be eligible for holidays as per their company’s holiday list.

Q. What is the selection procedure?

The selection of the candidates will be done through an objective, fair, socially inclusive, and tech-driven process. The shortlisting will be based on the candidate's preferences and the requirements posted by the companies. The shortlisting criteria is aimed at promoting diversity and social inclusivity in the internship program.