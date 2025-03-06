PM Internship 2025 Scheme: Registration closes next week, 5,000 stipend to be provided - how to apply PM Internship 2025 Scheme: Registration window will be closed next week on March 12. Those who are interested in apply can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of MCA. Check details here.

Prime Minister Internship 2025 scheme: The registration process for round two of the Prime Minister Internship 2025 scheme has begun. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute rush, as the application window will close next week.

Interns to get financial assistance

According to the ministry, the interns will get monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000, supplemented by one-time financial assistance of Rs 6,000. Students who have completed their 10th or 12th qualification, or hold a UG/PG degree, and between the ages of 21 and 24 years, are eligible to apply. Applicants can follow the steps outlined below to submit their application forms.

Prime Minister Internship 2025 scheme: How to apply?

Visit the official website, pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration forms'

Register yourself and generate login credentials.

Fill out the application form as guided by the portal by carefully filling out the details.

Submit the PM Internship Scheme 2025 application form and save it for future reference.

Documents Required

Aadhar Card

Educational Certificates

Self-declaration

Recent Passport size photograph

Who can apply for PM Internship scheme?

Candidates who have passed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, or Diploma courses are eligible to apply. Also, fresh graudates from on-premier institutions can submit their application forms. Notably, Students from IITs, IIMs, National Law Universities, and individuals with professional degrees like CA, MBA, MBBS, etc., are excluded from this scheme.

How many internship opportunities can I apply for?

Candidates can apply for up to 5 internship options in one cycle, which can be selected based on their preferred location, sector, role, and qualifications.

Can I change my five internship preferences on the portal?

Yes, you are permitted to change your five preferences on the portal as many times as you want to, before the application deadline. However, once you submit your preferences, you cannot make changes anymore.

What if I am not selected for any of my five preferred opportunities?

Candidates can reapply for the future cycles of PM Internship Scheme if he/she is not selected for any of the five applied opportunities.

What is the maximum number of internships offers I can receive?

A candidate can receive up to two internship offers. Once an offer is received, the candidate may accept/reject the offer within the stipulated time window.

