PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration begins - check eligibility, stipend, selection, how to apply, more PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration process has been started. Candidates who are interested in applying for the government internship programmes can register themselves on the official website of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, pminternship.mca.gov.in. Check details here.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) of the Government of India has initiated the registration process for the PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) 2025 on its official portal, pminternship.mca.gov.in. Students who have completed their 10th or 12th qualification, or hold a UG/PG degree, are eligible to apply. Applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 24 years. The deadline for submitting application forms is March 12, 2025.

How to apply for the PM Internship Scheme 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps outlined below to submit their application forms.

Visit the official website, pminternship.mca.gov.in. Navigate the link to the 'PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration forms' Register yourself and generate login credentials. Fill out the application form as guided by the portal by carefully filling out the details. Submit the PM Internship Scheme 2025 application form and save it for future reference.

PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration form

Who is eligible to apply for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme?

To apply for the PM internship scheme, the candidates should meet the following criteria.

Candidate should be an Indian Citizen.

Candidate should be aged between 21 to 24 years.

Candidate must not be employed full-time or engaged in full-time education (candidates enrolled in online or distance learning programmes are eligible).

Candidate must have completed your Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or its equivalent, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or its equivalent, or hold a certificate from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI), a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or a graduation degree such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc.

Documents required

Aadhaar card

Educational certificates (Completion/final examination/assessment certificates will be considered)

Recent passport-size photograph (optional)

What is the selection procedure?

The selection of the candidates will be done through an objective, fair, socially inclusive, and tech driven process. The shortlisting will be based on candidate's preferences and the requirements posted by the companies. The shortlisting criteria is aimed at promoting diversity and social inclusivity in the internship program.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS)?

The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme is a Government of India initiative aimed at providing internship opportunities to youth in top 500 companies of India. The program offers youth exposure to real-life business environments across sectors, helping them gain valuable skills and work experience. This scheme targets to offer one crore internships to youth over five years.

What is the duration of the internship?

Internships under the PM Internship Scheme will be for a duration of one year (12 months)

Can the internship be extended beyond 12 months?

The internship duration is fixed at 12 months. Extensions are not permitted under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme.

Will I get financial assistance for doing my internship?

After joining the internship, each intern will receive a monthly assistance of Rs 5,000 for the entire duration of the 12-month internship.

What if I am not selected for any of my five preferred opportunities?

Candidates can reapply for the future cycles of PM Internship Scheme if he/she is not selected for any of the five applied opportunities.