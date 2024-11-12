Planning to study abroad? THIS country opens doors to skilled Indian professionals amid visa cuts

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Every year, lakhs of Indians move abroad to fulfil their dreams. Due to the high population in major countries like Australia, Canada and the US, their official authorities are planning to limit visas for immigrant workers. To give more work opportunities to their own residents, these countries have taken such steps. If you were also planning to get a work visa in these developed nations, then you can try this another promising destination where skilled Indians can have a better future now.

THIS country invites skilled Indians

While these countries are limiting or planning to limit the visas for immigrant workers, Germany is planning to increase them as the demand for skilled Indian professionals is high in the country.

Yes! Germany is inviting Indian Skilled workers to the country to contribute to its economic development.

Last month, the country decided to increase the annual number of visas granted to skilled Indian workers from 20,000 to 90,000. This move has been considered based on two key factors - scarcity of skilled workers in fields like science, engineering, and healthcare; and a demographic shift, with every second person in Germany over the age of 45 and one in five over 67, according to the documents published by Germany's Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs.

Indian's Contribution in German Labour market

India has much to offer to Germany and is already making a significant impact with its large pool of young skilled workers. In 2023, India led countries in Germany's first-time issuance of temporary residence permits for labour and educational migration.

According to a report published in The Hindu, nearly 1,30,000 Indians held jobs subject to social security contributions in the German labour market, including 44,000 women. This shows a nearly 500 per cent increase from around 23,000 Indians a decade ago.

How Indians are impacting German Labour market?

According to a report published by Germany's Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, The demand for skilled Indian workers in German Labour market is increased. A major part of skilled Indian professionals are contributing to Germany's economy through their enrollment in the academic sector, or through their skills in IT and other fields. One can check the brief data below.

Unemployment rate decreased

Reportedly, most of the Indian immigrants in Germany hold a degree or similar qualification, with 16 per cent working at the specialist level and 37 per cent at the expert level. The unemployment rate in the country among Indians was half the national average in 2023. In contrast, the employment rate among Indians was higher than the national average in 2015.

STEM Jobs - Major in Germany's economy

A significant proportion of Indians work in STEM jobs, which play an important role in Germany's economic development. According to data shared by Germany's Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, approximately 19 per cent of Indians are employed in Information and Communication, around 18 per cent in professional, scientific and technical services, and 14 per cent in manufacturing.

Demand in IT Sector

The IT sector plays an important role in the IT sector. The country is facing an acute shortage of IT professionals in the country. It is expected that the share of Indian IT professionals will increase.

According to the report by Germany's Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, Indian nationals earn an average of 41 per cent more than the median pay for full-time employees in Germany based on their high qualifications and work in sectors with labour shortages.

Indian Students increased

The number of Indian students also increased in Germany. According to a report by Germany's Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, Indians make up the largest group of foreign students in the 2023-24 winter semester. There were a total of 49,000 students in the winter semester, of which, 30 per cent were women. Nearly, 80 percent of these students are at the master's level, with a substantial portion enrolled in STEM courses, it added.

Students in Engineering courses

Additionally, there are now more Indian engineering students in Germany. 60 per cent of Indian students are enrolled in engineering programs, according to a report. However, The majority of German students in this course only 23 per cent, are enrolled in other programs, such as law, economics, or social sciences. Compared to more than 10 per cent of Germans, only 1.5 per cent of Indians are enrolled in humanities courses.