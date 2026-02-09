Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: 'Without discipline, inspiration is useless,' PM Modi tells students Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 LIVE: In his interaction with the students during the ninth edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha", Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that students should reach out to industry professionals and understand how they work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with students during Episode 2 of the ninth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026', stressing that the initiative is a platform for mutual learning rather than one-way teaching. Addressing students preparing for board and competitive examinations, the Prime Minister said he participates in these interactions to understand their thoughts, concerns, and aspirations.

"I have been interacting with students of Classes 10 and 12 for many years through Pariksha Pe Charcha. I engage in these conversations to learn, not to teach," PM Modi said, underlining the importance of listening to students.

During the session, PM Modi offered guidance on exam preparation, handling pressure, and overcoming challenges, while also encouraging students to think beyond conventional paths. Responding to a question on entrepreneurship, he said that starting a startup is not limited by age. "It is not necessary to be 25 years old to start a startup. It can be started at any time. First, focus on what you want to do," he said, adding that students should interact with industry professionals to understand real-world working environments.

Don't let technology enslave you: PM Modi

During the interaction with students, the Prime Minister cautioned students against becoming overly dependent on technology, urging them to use it as a tool for growth rather than allowing it to dominate their lives.

"We should not become slaves to technology. We must expand our potential through technology. There is no need to be scared of AI," PM Modi said, encouraging students to harness technological advancements wisely and creatively.

Responding to a student's question, PM Modi said, "We should try not to make AI or mobile the master; some kids do not eat food unless they see the smartphone. We can use AI efficiently."

PM Modi on importance of discipline

Addressing students, Prime Minister Modi underlined the importance of discipline, saying inspiration alone is not enough to achieve success. "No matter how much inspiration there is, it will not be of any use without discipline," PM Modi said.

He further said that he was happy to see students of Classes 10 and 12 carrying the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047 in their minds.

Emphasising everyday discipline, the Prime Minister said the country should adopt habits followed in developed nations, such as switching off vehicle engines at red lights, avoiding food wastage, and reducing overall waste. "Discipline is very important in our lives," he said.

'Studies and art should not be seen as separate'

A student asked how one can pursue art, craft, and design alongside regular studies and still maintain a healthy balance. In response, PM Modi emphasised that students should "not see studies and art as separate." He further explained that if someone enjoys art while studying science, they can combine the two – for example, "If you are interested in art and have some lab studies in science subjects, you can draw a test tube on paper, write the names of the chemicals on the bottle. Then, you can create another piece of art, thinking about what happens when you mix those chemicals. In this way, you have used art and learned the concepts of the science subject." He also said that "you can reduce the stress and fatigue of studying by doing art for half an hour every day or twice a week."

Responding to a question from a student from Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said, "Wherever we go, we should go as a student; that's when you truly enjoy tourism. India is so full of diversity that even one lifetime is not enough to see it all."

Prime Minister Modi highlighted effective communication as the most essential quality of leadership while interacting with students during Pariksha Pe Charcha. "The first and most important quality of leadership is the ability to clearly communicate your thoughts to at least 10 people," he said.

He further stressed that leadership begins with initiative and mindset, not with holding positions or contesting elections. "A leader does not only mean contesting elections. A good leader is someone who can take initiative and communicate ideas clearly and effectively," the Prime Minister told students, encouraging them to develop confidence and clarity in expressing their thoughts.

Responding to a student's question, PM Modi said, "Education is necessary both in life and in society. Never make the mistake of thinking that if you are very good at sports, you don't need to study. But it's also not true that education alone will accomplish everything. You should develop your skills. You have to play, and you have to study."

PM Modi shares traditional Chhattisgarh snacks | Watch

During the 'Pariksha pe Charcha', PM Modi shared traditional Chhattisgarh snacks Thethri and Khurmi with students.

The second episode featured Exam Warriors from Devamogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, and Guwahati. The programme is being telecast on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel, Doordarshan (DD), and the Ministry of Education’s social media platforms.

The first episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 was broadcast on February 6, during which the Prime Minister addressed a range of questions from students on exams, stress management, and personal growth.

