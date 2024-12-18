Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Registration opens for MCQ competition, CBSE issues notice

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice regarding the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC). The official notice for the same is available on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the board has informed that the online multiple choice question, MCQ competition is being conducted atinnovateindia1.mygov.in. The competition began on December 14 and will end on January 14 for children studying in classes from 6 to 12, teachers and parents.

Opportunity for media exposure

The official notice reads, ''This competition is the mode through which students, parents and teachers are invited to frame their questions to be addressed to the Hon'ble Prime Minister. Shortlisted questions may feature in the programme. The participants who asked questions in the previous editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha are invited by media channels to appear in their programmes. Along the same lines, this year's chosen few may get an opportunity to interact with the media.''

Interactive session with PM to be held on THIS date!

The 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), an interactive program of Hon’ble Prime Minister with students, teachers and parents, will be held in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi in January 2025.

Rewards

Those who will be declared as winners in the PPC 2025, will get the following rewards.

Winners will get the chance to directly attend the Pariksha Pe Charcha event and interact with the Prime Minister.

Each winner will receive a specially designed certificate as a token of recognition.

A select group of students among the winners will have the unique opportunity to personally interact with the Prime Minister and pose their questions. These participants will also receive a digital souvenir featuring an autographed photograph of the Prime Minister.

What is PPC?

The full form of PPC is Pariksha Pe Charcha, which is an annual programme led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this programme, every year, prime minister engages with students, teachers, and parents to address their concerns related to exams and education. This programme aims to reduce exam stress, promote effective preparation techniques, and encourage a balanced approach to education and personal development. This programme provides an opportunity to participants to share their questions, which the prime minister addresses during the session.