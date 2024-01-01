Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: From registration to characters limit of questions, a guide for PM Modi's event

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha event

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Registration: Candidates willing to apply for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exam event - 'Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2024) - should visit the official website of Pariksha Pe Charcha at innovateindia.mygov.in as registrations are underway to participate in the event.

Interested students, teachers and parents who want to participate in the program can visit the official website of Pariksha Pe Charcha at innovateindia.mygov.in. Registrations are being accepted for the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2024), which is scheduled to be held ahead of the board exams 2024.

For the last few years, PM Modi has been continuously talking to students, teachers and parents before the board exams.

When is the last date of application?

Candidates willing to apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2024) should apply by January 12, 2024, which is the last date for the registration.

Students should prepare their question in a maximum 500 characters. The date of Pariksha Pe Charcha i.e. PPC 2024 will be announced soon by the Ministry of Education. This program is organized by the Ministry of Education, in which many students from India and abroad participate. Students from class 6th to class 12th can participate in this program. Students can write their questions within limited characters and submit them to PM Modi through website.

How to apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024

First of all, you will have to register for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 program on the official website innovateindia.mygov.in.

After this, click on the Exam Pe Charcha link visible on the homepage of the website.

Then login to MyGov account based on your category.

Then fill the registration form with the required details.

Finally, take a printout of this form and keep it with you. According to information received from the official website, PPC kits will be gifted by the Education Ministry to approximately 2050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov.

