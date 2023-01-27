Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Today! Check here how to watch PM Modi's special session live?

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon conduct the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 today. This is a special event of PM Modi for the examinees, parents and teachers which is conducted once every year. This year, PPC 2023 will be conducted from 11 AM today at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. If you want to watch PM Modi's special session live, then we will provide the direct links here soon.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Date and Venue

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Modi interacts with students appearing in the forthcoming board examinations. The prime minister also gives replies to students' queries related to exam stress and other issues. The sixth edition of the programme is scheduled to be held at the Talkatora indoor stadium in Delhi on January 27.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2018

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018. The registration process for participation in the annual event was open from November 25 to December 30.

"The students participating in the Pariksha pe Charcha programme will also be taken to places of national importance like Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister’s Museum, Kartavya Path etc. to make them acquainted with our rich legacy," the senior MoE official said. He said about 38.8 lakh registrations have taken place this year, including more than 16 lakh from state boards. "This is more than two times higher than the registrations (15.73 lakh) that took place during PPC 2022," he added.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Special Guests

Registration has been done from 155 countries. A total of 102 students and teachers from across the country and 80 winners of the Kala Utsav competition will witness the main event as special guests, the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

